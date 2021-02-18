Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station Road Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-180221 LARKANA: February 18 - A vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ A farmer preparing traditional sweet item gurRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA farmer preparing traditional sweet item gurLabourer busy in preparing traditional sweet (Gurr) at his workplaceA worker busy in extracts almond oil in traditional way at his workplace