Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying traditional food items in front of Syed Ismail Shah... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying traditional food items in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-241220 LARKANA: December 24 - A vendor displaying traditional food items in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP30-241220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying colourful bangles and plastic toys in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying colourful bangles and plastic toys in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road A vendor displaying and arranging corn cobs to attract the customers at Lahori Gate A vendor displaying and arranging jackets to attract the customers in a local market