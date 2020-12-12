Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying traditional fire stove to attract customer at his work... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying traditional fire stove to attract customer at his work place Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-121220 GILGIT: December 12 - A vendor displaying traditional fire stove to attract customer at his work place. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP13-121220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: June 22 – A tailor master busy in his work at his work place Wada Mahar village during hot day in the city....