A vendor displaying traditional drink (lassi) to attract the customer during hot day at bacha khan chowk
APP52-240521 HYDERABAD: May 24  A vendor displaying traditional drink (lassi) to attract the customer during hot day at bacha khan chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP52-240521

ALSO READ  A vendor displays potteries to attract the customers at Bari Imam

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR