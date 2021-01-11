Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road side setup Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 10:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-110121 FAISALABAD: January 11 - A vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road side setup. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP34-110121 ALSO READ Vendors displaying different kinds of dresses to attract customers at Kuri Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different kinds of dresses to attract customers at Kuri Road A vendor displaying and arranging plastic dolls to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup