Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying the orange juice to attract the customers on his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying the orange juice to attract the customers on his cart at Thandi Sarak Fri, 26 Mar 2021, 5:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-260321 HYDERABAD: March 26 A vendor displaying the orange juice to attract the customers on his cart at Thandi Sarak. APP photo by Akram Ali APP24-260321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging ring stones to attract the customers near Manan Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying the different kind of decorative stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging ring stones to attract the customers near Manan Chowk