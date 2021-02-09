Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside setup Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-090221 FAISALABAD: February 09 - A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP26-090221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gurr) to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendor busy in frying traditional saltish edible stuff to sell People selecting and purchasing secondhand warm clothes from vendor at Landa Bazaar outside Mayo Hospital