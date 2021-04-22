Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying plastic chairs to children to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying plastic chairs to children to attract the customers at his roadside setup Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-220421 SARGODHA: April 22 A vendor displaying plastic chairs to children to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vender displaying plastic bath tub for children on a footpath to attract the customers Children are enjoying swings at local park Children busy in flying shopping bags in a slum area