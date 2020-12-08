Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying oranges to attract the Customer at road side PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying oranges to attract the Customer at road side Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 5:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-081220 ISLAMABAD: December 08 A vendor displaying oranges to attract the Customer at road side. APP photo Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-081220 ALSO READ Vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at fruit market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at fruit market A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her roadside setup ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his stall in Sunday Bazaar Aabpara