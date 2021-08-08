PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying national flags and other related stuffs to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners Sun, 8 Aug 2021, 7:32 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-080821 LAHORE: August 08 - A vendor displaying national flags and other related stuffs to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran APP45-080821LAHORE: August 08 – A vendor displaying national flags and other related stuffs to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran