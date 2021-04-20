Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying masks and gloves to attract the customers at College... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying masks and gloves to attract the customers at College Road Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 5:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-200421 RAWALPINDI: April 20 - A vendor displaying masks and gloves to attract the customers at College Road APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic A person purchasing gloves for her daughter from roadside vendor at Bacha Khan Chowk Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributing masks among the people in Main Bazaar