A vendor displaying Kashmiri Tea to attract the customers at his setup in a local market of Federal Capital
APP03-170121 ISLAMABAD: January 17  A vendor displaying Kashmiri Tea to attract the customers at his setup in a local market of Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  A vendor preparing traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR