Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 9:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-111220 ISLAMABAD: December 11 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP26-111220 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the Federal Capital Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup Vendors displaying fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup