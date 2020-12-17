Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying dresses to attract the customers in connection with upcoming... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying dresses to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 8:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-171220 ISLAMABAD: December 17 A vendor displaying dresses to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP03-171220 ALSO READ Christian girls taking selfie with Christmas tree after decorating Christmas Tree at St. Pual Church in connection with Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian girls taking selfie with Christmas tree after decorating Christmas Tree at St. Pual Church in connection with Christmas celebrations A vendor displaying Christmas related items to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations Christian children busy in purchasing different items displayed by vendor in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations