Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying clay pots other items on his handcart to attract...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying clay pots other items on his handcart to attract the customers at Lines area Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 9:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-070321 KARACHI: March 07 - A vendor displaying clay pots other items on his handcart to attract the customers at Lines area. APP photo by M Saeed QureshiRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA shopkeeper selling clay pots to the customers at his shopA young vendor arranging and displaying clay pots on pushcart to attract the customers in Federal CapitalAn elderly labourer pushing handcart in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Federal Capital