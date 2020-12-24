Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and selling facemasks to customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and selling facemasks to customers Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 7:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-241220 ISLAMABAD: December 24 A vendor displaying and selling facemasks to customers. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP68-241220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying traditional food items in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations A vendor displaying traditional food items in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road A vendor displaying colourful bangles and plastic toys in front of Syed Ismail Shah Bukhari Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Rasheed Wagan Road