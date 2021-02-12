Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and roasting sweet potatoes to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and roasting sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 5:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-120221 LAHORE: February 12 A vendor displaying and roasting sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP11-120221 ALSO READ A young vendor displaying flowers garlands to attract the customers at Flower Marker near Moti Ram Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging roses to attract customers outside his shop in Flowers Market A vendor showering water on displayed kiwi fruit and coconuts to attract the customer at Jinnah Park A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart