Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging toys to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-131120 RAWALPINDI: November 13 A vendor displaying and arranging toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP30-131120 ALSO READ A vendor displaying leather jackets to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying baby lambs to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying different kind of vegetables to attract the customers at his stall at weekly Friday Bazaar A vendor displaying leather jackets to attract the customers