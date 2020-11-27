Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging oranges to attract the customers on his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging oranges to attract the customers on his cart Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 5:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-271120 QUETTA: November 27 A vendor displaying and arranging oranges to attract the customers on his cart. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP20-271120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers at Aabpara market A vendor displaying coats to attract the customers at roadside setup A vendor displaying baby lambs to attract the customers at his roadside setup