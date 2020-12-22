Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging corn cobs to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging corn cobs to attract the customers at Lahori Gate Tue, 22 Dec 2020, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-221220 PESHAWAR: December 22 A vendor displaying and arranging corn cobs to attract the customers at Lahori Gate. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP21-221220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging jackets to attract the customers in a local market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging jackets to attract the customers in a local market A vendor displaying fruits to attract the customers at Fruit & Vegetable Market Vendor displaying corn cobs to attract the customers at vegetable market