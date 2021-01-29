Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 4:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP16-290121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying different kind of wrist watches to attract the customers at Pakistani Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar A vendor displaying key chains to attract the customers at Royal Road A vendor displaying used shoes to attract the customers near Jinnah Bagh Chowk