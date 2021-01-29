A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar
APP16-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
