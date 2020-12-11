Home Photos General Coverage Photos A vendor displaying a facemask at roadside to sell for livelihood PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A vendor displaying a facemask at roadside to sell for livelihood Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 9:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-111220 ISLAMABAD: December 11 - A vendor displaying a facemask at roadside to sell for livelihood. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP23-111220 ALSO READ Gypsy girls preparing bouquet of flowers for the sell to visitors at Finland RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Low income fishermen who are not able to buy a boat fishing at sea shore for their livelihood Gypsy girls preparing bouquet of flowers for the sell to visitors at Finland A youngster purchasing facemask from a vendor to protect himself COVID-19 at Haji Camp BRT Station