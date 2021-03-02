Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor cutting the sugarcane into pieces for customers at his roadside...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor cutting the sugarcane into pieces for customers at his roadside setup Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-020321 LAHORE: March 02 - A vendor cutting the sugarcane into pieces for customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP36-020321ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setupRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh RoadA vendor displaying and arranging sugarcanes to attract the customers near Ravi RiverA vendor displaying plastic butterfly toys to attract the customers at Khyber Bazaar