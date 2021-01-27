Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower Chowk to sell them and earn livelihood Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 9:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-270121 FAISALABAD: January 27 A vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower Chowk to sell them and earn livelihood. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ALSO READ A barber busy in shaving his customer on footpath at Clock Tower Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A barber busy in shaving his customer on footpath at Clock Tower Chowk Gypsy girls displaying duster to attract the vehicle’s driver to earn for livelihood A farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood