A vendor busy in preparing drink to distribute among people to break their fast during the Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP15-250421 FAISALABAD: April 25 - A vendor busy in preparing drink to distribute among people to break their fast during the Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Khana Pull area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR