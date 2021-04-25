Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor busy in preparing drink to distribute among people to break... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor busy in preparing drink to distribute among people to break their fast during the Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 10:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-250421 FAISALABAD: April 25 - A vendor busy in preparing drink to distribute among people to break their fast during the Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Khana Pull area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people at Burns Road buying different traditional food items and fruits to break their fast on Sunday People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak People purchasing traditional food items displayed by roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak