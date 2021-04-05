Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruit guava to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruit guava to attract the customers at roadside setup in Provincial Capital Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 10:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-050421 LAHORE: April 05 - A vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruit guava to attract the customers at roadside setup in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor sprinkling water on seasonal fruit guava to attract the customers LAHORE: September 13 Vendor busy in showering water on the seasonal fruit Guava to keep them fresh at his roadside setup. APP photo...