Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at roadside... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at roadside setup Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 6:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-130121 MULTAN: January 13 - A vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP36-130121 ALSO READ A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in packing flower in shopping bags for customers at Banni Chowk A vendor busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract the customers at Banni Chowk A vendor playing flute to attract the customers at Clock Tower Chowk