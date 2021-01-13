A vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at roadside setup
APP36-130121 MULTAN: January 13 - A vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP36-130121

ALSO READ  A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR