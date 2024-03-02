Election day banner

A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the Twin Cities

A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the Twin Cities
APP08-020324 RAWALPINDI: March 02 – A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the Twin Cities. APP/IQJ/TZD
A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the Twin Cities
APP08-020324
RAWALPINDI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services