A tri wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect from rain near Ring Road

Home Photos Feature Photos A tri wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic...PhotosFeature PhotosA tri wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect from rain near Ring Road Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:48 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-230321 PESHAWAR: March 23 WSSP workers opening main hole while stagnant rain water accumulated at Gulbahar area. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP20-230321APP21-230321ALSO READ Vehicles on the way at Islamabad Expressway during rain that experienced the Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA donkey cart holder and motorcyclists passing through rain water accumulated on Dijkot Road near Novelty Bridge after the heavy rain in the cityA view of wheat crop lean after heavy rain and strong wind in the cityA view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at Jhang Road