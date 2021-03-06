Home Photos General Coverage Photos A traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain the smooth flow of traffic Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-060321 ISLAMABAD: March 06 – A traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ A view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of the traffic at Tramri Chowk and needs the attention of the concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of blossoms along Expressway marks the spring season in the federal capitalA view of sewerage water creating hurdle in the smooth flow of the traffic at Tramri Chowk and needs the attention of the concerned...A view of massive traffic jams at Tariqabad Bridge at Jaranwala Road