A traffic police warden removing wrongly parked vehicle for smooth flow of traffic at Cantt area
APP22-180521 PESHAWAR: May 18 - A traffic police warden removing wrongly parked vehicle for smooth flow of traffic at Cantt area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  A traffic police warden removing wrongly parked vehicle for smooth flow of traffic at Cantt area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR