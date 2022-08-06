PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram. Sat, 6 Aug 2022, 6:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP35-060822 LARKANA: August 06 - A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram. APP Photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP35-060822 LARKANA: APP36-060822 LARKANA: August 06 – A view of stagnant water accumulated in front of Jafari Imambargah Road after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro