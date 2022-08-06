A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram.

A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram.
APP35-060822 LARKANA: August 06 - A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram. APP Photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram.
APP35-060822 LARKANA:
A tailor master busy in preparing Alam at his workplace near Shahi Bazar for Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram.
APP36-060822 LARKANA: August 06 – A view of stagnant water accumulated in front of Jafari Imambargah Road after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR