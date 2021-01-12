A street vendor on the way pushing a handcart loaded with roasted sweet potatoes while looking for customers at Committee Chowk
APP25-120121 RAWALPINDI: January 12 - A street vendor on the way pushing a handcart loaded with roasted sweet potatoes while looking for customers at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP25-120121

ALSO READ  A vendor selling traditional sweet item Gur at Kambar Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR