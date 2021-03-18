A street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court Road
APP26-180321 HYDERABAD: March 18  A street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan

