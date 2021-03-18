Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters...PhotosFeature PhotosA street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court Road Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 8:56 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-180321 HYDERABAD: March 18 A street vendor on the way on bicycle loaded with cartoon characters shapes balloons to attract the customers at Court Road. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ An elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry leaves of sugarcaneRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry leaves of sugarcaneA woman carrying bicycle while sitting rear seat of motorcycleA vendor on his way with his bicycle loaded with wooden stools to attract the customers