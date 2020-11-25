Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor displaying different kinds of warm stuff to attract customers... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor displaying different kinds of warm stuff to attract customers while sitting under a shade during rain that experienced in twin cities Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-251120 RAWALPINDI: November 25 - A street vendor displaying different kinds of warm stuff to attract customers while sitting under a shade during rain that experienced in twin cities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP10-251120 ALSO READ Women on the way under the cover of umbrellas to protect them from rain at Khanna Pul RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tri-wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet during rain A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect them from rain Women on the way under the cover of umbrellas to protect them from rain at Khanna Pul