A street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh Road
APP48-020321 MULTAN: March 02 - A street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP48-020321

ALSO READ  A vendor busy in extracting fruit juice at his roadside setup to attract the customers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR