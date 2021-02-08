A staffer injected vaccine against Corona Virus to first person Dr. Fateh at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital
APP55-060221 SIALKOT: February 08 - A staffer injected vaccine against Corona Virus to first person Dr. Fateh at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama of Iqbal Teaching Hospital
A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama of Iqbal Teaching Hospital
ALSO READ  DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR