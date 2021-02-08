Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama of Iqbal Teaching Hospital Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 11:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-060221 SIALKOT: February 08 - A staffer injected vaccine against Corona Virus to first person Dr. Fateh at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama of Iqbal Teaching Hospital ALSO READ DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital DRAP holds training session on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events monitoring COVID-19 claims 59 lives, infects 1,037 more people