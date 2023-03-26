PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A special woman busy in purchasing food items from vendors at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station Sun, 26 Mar 2023, 8:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP44-260323 LARKANA: March 26 - A special woman busy in purchasing food items from vendors at Ramzan Bachat Bazar during holy month of Ramzan set up by the District Government near Railway Station. APP/NAS/MOS APP44-260323 LARKANA: