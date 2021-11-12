A speaker delivering his speech during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts

A speaker delivering his speech during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts
APP34-121121 SARGODHA: November 12  A speaker delivering his speech during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP34-121121 SARGODHA:
APP35-121121 SARGODHA: November 12  Visitors viewing the displayed books during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP36-121121 SARGODHA: November 12  A visitor capturing the moments in front of displayed paintings during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP37-121121 SARGODHA: November 12  Visitor viewing the displayed paintings during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR