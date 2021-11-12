PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A speaker delivering his speech during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts Fri, 12 Nov 2021, 8:47 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP34-121121 SARGODHA: November 12 A speaker delivering his speech during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP34-121121 SARGODHA: APP35-121121 SARGODHA: November 12 Visitors viewing the displayed books during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP36-121121 SARGODHA: November 12 A visitor capturing the moments in front of displayed paintings during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP37-121121 SARGODHA: November 12 Visitor viewing the displayed paintings during Allama Iqbal Conference at Punjab Council of Arts. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood