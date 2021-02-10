Home Photos Feature Photos A shopkeeper dusting antique items at his shop to attract the customer PhotosFeature Photos A shopkeeper dusting antique items at his shop to attract the customer Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 6:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-100221 LAHORE: February 10 - A shopkeeper dusting antique items at his shop to attract the customer. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP22-100221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A shopkeeper displaying and arranging decorative stuff to attract the customers in his shop A shopkeeper busy in arranging and displaying clay made pots for customer Shopkeeper displaying and arranging flower garlands to attract the customers