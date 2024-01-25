A shopkeeper arranging and displaying “Mehndi” related items to attract the customers at his shop in a local market

A shopkeeper arranging and displaying “Mehndi” related items to attract the customers at his shop in a local market
APP19-250124 RAWALPINDI: January 25 - A shopkeeper arranging and displaying “Mehndi” related items to attract the customers at his shop in a local market. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD
A shopkeeper arranging and displaying “Mehndi” related items to attract the customers at his shop in a local market
APP19-250124
RAWALPINDI: January 25 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services