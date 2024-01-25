A shopkeeper arranging and displaying “Mehndi” related items to attract the customers at his shop in a local market

- Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior, Dr. Gohar Ejaz to discuss regional connectivity and bilateral trade at the Commerce Ministry
- Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election
- Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif in a group photo after Town Hall meeting
- Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info
- Workers busy in preparing election posters of the different parties and candidates at their workplace ahead of the upcoming General Elections-2024
