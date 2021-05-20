Home Photos General Coverage Photos A senior citizen being vaccinated for COVID-19 by a health workerat Khaliqdeena... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A senior citizen being vaccinated for COVID-19 by a health workerat Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center Thu, 20 May 2021, 10:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-200521 KARACHI: May 20 - A senior citizen being vaccinated for COVID-19 by a health workerat Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Captains ready to dazzle in remaining HBL PSL 6 matches RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heath worker register people before vaccinating for COVID-19 vaccine at Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center Civil society members participating in a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press... Health staffer taking simple of COVID-19 of a citizen Paid Advertisements