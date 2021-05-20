A senior citizen being vaccinated for COVID-19 by a health workerat Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center
APP67-200521 KARACHI: May 20 - A senior citizen being vaccinated for COVID-19 by a health workerat Khaliqdeena Vaccination Center. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Captains ready to dazzle in remaining HBL PSL 6 matches

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR