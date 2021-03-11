Home Photos Feature Photos A self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically...PhotosFeature PhotosA self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically environmental and needs the attention of concerned authorities Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 6:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-110321 SARGODHA: March 11 A self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically environmental and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodAPP34-110321ALSO READ A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorityA view of garbage filled sewerage exit at Goods Naka area and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesMotorcyclists crossing rail tracks through the sides of closed gate may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities