A self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically environmental and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP34-110321 SARGODHA: March 11  A self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically environmental and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP34-110321

ALSO READ  A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authority

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR