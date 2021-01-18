Home Photos General Coverage Photos A school staff checks temperature of teacher on the first day after... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A school staff checks temperature of teacher on the first day after reopen after COVID-19 pandemic Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 9:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-180121 KARACHI: January 18 - A school staff checks temperature of teacher on the first day after reopen after COVID-19 pandemic. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Students being sanitized at the entrance of school as part of SOPs after COVID-19 pandemic at Begam Shahab-ud-Din School RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions