Home Photos Feature Photos A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-120121 HYDERABAD: January 12 A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP14-120121 ALSO READ Vendor displaying beetroot and turnip to attract the customers at roadside RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A shopkeeper arranging and displaying dry fruit to attract the customers at Jhang Bazaar Vendor displaying beetroot and turnip to attract the customers at roadside A vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road side setup