A rickshaw driver on the way toeing an out of order rickshaw during rain that experienced in twin cities
APP11-081220 RAWALPINDI: December 08 - A rickshaw driver on the way toeing an out of order rickshaw during rain that experienced in twin cities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP11-081220

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying umbrellas outside his shop to attract customers during rain that experienced in twin cities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR