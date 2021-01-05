Home Photos General Coverage Photos A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-050121 RAWALPINDI: January 05 - People taking part in a protest to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Abid Zia APP06-050121 APP03-050121ISLAMABAD: January 05 – A large number of people participating in a protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-050121ISLAMABAD: January 05 – A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP07-050121RAWALPINDI: January 05 – People taking part in a protest demonstration to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day. APP photo Abid Zia APP09-050121RAWALPINDI: January 05 – Visitors watching pictures showing atrocities on Kashmiris by Indian troops to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council which was inaugurated by Mushaal Hussein Muullick Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organzation and wife of jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohmmad Yasin. APP ALSO READ PM urges Int’l community, UNSC to honour their commitment of holding free, impartial plebiscite in IIOJK RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan to continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren till resolution of Kashmir issue: Qureshi UN must play role for Kashmiris right to self-determination: Malik Pakistan vows firm support to Kashmiris, urges UN to honour pledge for plebiscite