People taking part in a protest to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day
APP06-050121 RAWALPINDI: January 05 - People taking part in a protest to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP06-050121

APP03-050121
ISLAMABAD: January 05 – A large number of people participating in a protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-050121
ISLAMABAD: January 05 – A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP07-050121
RAWALPINDI: January 05 – People taking part in a protest demonstration to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day. APP photo Abid Zia
APP09-050121
RAWALPINDI: January 05 – Visitors watching pictures showing atrocities on Kashmiris by Indian troops to mark Kashmir Self-Determination Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council which was inaugurated by Mushaal Hussein Muullick Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organzation and wife of jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohmmad Yasin. APP
ALSO READ  PM urges Int’l community, UNSC to honour their commitment of holding free, impartial plebiscite in IIOJK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR