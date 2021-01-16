Home Photos Feature Photos A person sitting on empty drums loaded on donkey cart on the... PhotosFeature Photos A person sitting on empty drums loaded on donkey cart on the way to their destination may cause any untoward incident Sat, 16 Jan 2021, 9:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-160121 KARACHI: January 16 - A person sitting on empty drums loaded on donkey cart on the way to their destination may cause any untoward incident. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A donkey cart holder on the way loaded with heavy luggage to deliver in a local market A vendor displaying radishes to attract customers on a donkey cart in the city HYDERABAD: November 10 People travelling on donkey cart in the village. APP photo by Akram Ali