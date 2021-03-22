Home Photos Feature Photos A person guiding a herd of sheep and cow at CholistanPhotosFeature PhotosA person guiding a herd of sheep and cow at Cholistan Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-220321 BAHAWALPUR: March 22 - A person guiding a herd of sheep and cow at Cholistan. APP photo by Hassan BukhariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA farmer guiding his herd of goats heading towards the grazing fieldShepherds guiding herd of goat heading towards grazing fieldPeople throng at Channar Pir Festival in Cholistan desert