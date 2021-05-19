A person enjoying a nap under the shadow of a tree at the banks of local canal
APP52-1905-21 MULTAN: May 19 - A person enjoying a nap under the shadow of a tree at the banks of local canal. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

